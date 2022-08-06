Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PEYUF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 4.3 %
OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $10.44 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.
Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Articles
