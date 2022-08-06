Pierre Naude Sells 11,120 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pierre Naude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80.

nCino Trading Down 0.3 %

NCNO opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 0.82. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

