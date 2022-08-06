Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $35.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 17.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.