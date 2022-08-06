Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.
Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %
PINS stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
