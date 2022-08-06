Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PINS. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 0.1 %

PINS stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.