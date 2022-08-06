Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.

NYSE:PINS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

