Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Evercore ISI

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINS. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Pinterest to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PINS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.