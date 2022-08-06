Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.