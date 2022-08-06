Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

