Piper Sandler Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $60.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.04 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,289 shares of company stock worth $333,299. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 785.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $311,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

