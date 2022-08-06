Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pool by 241.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $373.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

Pool Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

