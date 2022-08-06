PowerFleet (PWFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PowerFleet to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. On average, analysts expect PowerFleet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerFleet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

