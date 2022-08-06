Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFG opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 201,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

