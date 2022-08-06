Principal Financial Group (PFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %
PFG opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.96. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $80.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
See Also
