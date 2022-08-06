ProAssurance (PRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE PRA opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.29. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ProAssurance by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.