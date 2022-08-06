Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $88.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.64, but opened at $60.72. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 7,416 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,834.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 171,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,786,750.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock worth $4,972,888 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

