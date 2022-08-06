Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $36.15. Progyny shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 24,756 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

Progyny Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

