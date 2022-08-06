Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $36.15. Progyny shares last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 24,756 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,196.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,601 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Progyny Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
