ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

EFAD stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

