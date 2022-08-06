Prudent Investors Network Has $454,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prudent Investors Network lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

