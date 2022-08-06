PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.23, but opened at $45.37. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 5,877 shares.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
