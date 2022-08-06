Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.34. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 292,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,530,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,361,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

