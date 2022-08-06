Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for WELL Health Technologies Corp. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$126.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.03 million.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance
