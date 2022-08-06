Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Angi in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Angi Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

ANGI stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Angi has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Angi by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

