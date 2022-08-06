Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%.

fuboTV Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of FUBO opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $642.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

In related news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.