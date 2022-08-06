Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentherm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on THRM. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Gentherm stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $17,380,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

