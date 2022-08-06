Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.81. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 487 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $84,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,708.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

