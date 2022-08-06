Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issued By William Blair

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veracyte in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.90 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $54.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

