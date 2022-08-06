Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Neuronetics in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 62.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 31.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Neuronetics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuronetics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 47,144 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,376,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,765.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 63,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $236,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,716.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $109,845.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,376,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,765.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 224,181 shares of company stock valued at $519,068 and have sold 79,533 shares valued at $293,135. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

