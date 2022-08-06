Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Raised by Analyst

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TuSimple in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for TuSimple’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.43) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $9.40 on Friday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 4.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,564,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,385 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,442,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after buying an additional 1,891,726 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $39,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TuSimple by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,884 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

