Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($7.85) per share.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.