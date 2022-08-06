Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLDR)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.4 %

BLDR stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.