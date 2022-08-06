Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDR. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

BLDR stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

