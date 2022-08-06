Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.