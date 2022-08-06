Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 130 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

