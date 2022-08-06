Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

