Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,167 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

