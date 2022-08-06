Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.55.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

