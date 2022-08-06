Radware (RDWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radware stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 121.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Radware by 114.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Radware by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

