Raymond James Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $28.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The company has a market cap of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

