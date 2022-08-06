Raymond James Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $570.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.87 and its 200 day moving average is $427.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.