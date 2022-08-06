Raymond James Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $13.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,540.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

