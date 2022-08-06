Raymond James Trims CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price to $110.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

