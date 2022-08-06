Ready Capital Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.71 on Friday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 137,841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,281,000 after buying an additional 1,448,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after buying an additional 1,094,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2,239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 727,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 696,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

