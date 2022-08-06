Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,240 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 951.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Realty Income stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

