Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 16.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 6,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 658,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
