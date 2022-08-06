Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 16.1% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares rose 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 6,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 658,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 55,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.