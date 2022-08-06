Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.78.

RENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,529,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 906,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 437,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

