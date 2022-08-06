Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGEN. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $8,911,739 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

