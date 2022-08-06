Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.