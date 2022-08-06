Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Get KBR alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $50.92 on Friday. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.