Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the travel company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 18.9 %

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $254,511,000 after buying an additional 77,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after buying an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 79,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

