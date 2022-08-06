Reviewing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) and Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Dune Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 33.88% 10.59% 2.01% Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 1 3 1 0 2.00 Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Futu and Dune Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.05%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Futu and Dune Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $912.27 million 6.79 $360.30 million $1.86 22.15 Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

Futu beats Dune Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

