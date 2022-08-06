Reviewing MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 26.67% 5.23% 5.02% MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

40.3% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MAG Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and MAG Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $71.72 million 16.75 $27.62 million $0.16 36.50 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 103.54

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and MAG Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 7 0 2.88 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.69, suggesting a potential upside of 100.13%. MAG Silver has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats MAG Silver on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. The company has a portfolio of 230 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.