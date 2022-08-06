Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 32197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

RYTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.53.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

