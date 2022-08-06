Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Major Shareholder William R. Kruse Buys 507,214 Shares

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

REI opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

