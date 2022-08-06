RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 73.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 16.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 948,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,899 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

